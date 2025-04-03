Linda Susan Kyte, known affectionately as “Susie,” passed away peacefully on March 18, 2025, at the age of 73. A beloved mother, sister, and friend, Susie spent the last 40 years of her life in Mechanicsville, Maryland, where she was a cherished member of the community.

Born on December 15, 1951, in Washington, D.C., Susie was the daughter of Edward L. Gray and Margaret Alma Gray (Hill). She was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Kyte, who preceded her in death, and together they raised three children who were the center of her world: Lori Kyte of Mechanicsville, Maryland; Bobby Kyte of Odenton, Maryland; and Linda Simon of Mooresville, North Carolina.

Susie was a dedicated professional who worked as an admissions specialist at the College of Southern Maryland for many years, where she made a positive impact on the lives of countless students. Outside of her career, she was an active member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, where she enjoyed socializing with friends and giving back to the community.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Eugene Kyte. She is survived by her three children and her five grandchildren: Madison Stockman, Brett Stockman, Abby Simon Robyn Simon, Nathan Kyte and Ben Kyte. She is also survived by her siblings: Billy Gray of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Eddie Gray of South Carolina, and Dennis Gray of Florida. Susie’s warmth, generosity, and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A visiation will be held in Susie’s honor on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A funeral service, officiated by Deacon William Kyte, will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the same location.

May she rest in peace, forever in the hearts of those she loved.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.