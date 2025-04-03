It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred “Fred” Garrow, a beloved son, brother, father, and friend. He passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 59, on March 22, 2025, in Leonardtown, Maryland, due to medical complications. Born on July 10, 1965, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he was the third son of the late Michael M. Garrow and the late Julia Ann Garrow (Scarmazzi).

Those who knew him referred to him as Fred or Freddy. After graduating from McDonough High School, he attended Delaware State University for two years before embarking on a fulfilling career in carpentry. He was a skilled tradesman, he took great pride in his work, and was respected by colleagues and clients alike.

Fred was a man of many passions. He had a love of sports, particularly football and wrestling. In his younger years, he placed 2nd at the Maryland State Wrestling Championship. He also had a talent for playing the guitar. He enjoyed these and many more activities during his lifetime, sharing his enthusiasm for them with family and friends.

A beloved father, Fred was predeceased by his two sons, John Tyler Garrow and Anthony Stephen Garrow, his father, Michael “Chic” Garrow, mother, Julia Ann Garrow, brother, Michael “Mike” Garrow, great nephews Justin Groht and Jace Niland, step-mother Henrietta “Cathy” Garrow and Jimmy O’Grady.

He is survived by his brothers, David Garrow (Lisa) of Mechanicsville, MD, John Garrow of Leonardtown, MD, step-sister Jennifer Groht (Dan), step-brothers Jimmy Reeves (Theresa) and Johnny Reeves (Lisa), step-daughter Lauren Yates (Hope Hewins).

Nieces/Nephews: Raeanne Garrow, David Garrow (Jalisa), Suzanne Garrow (Matt Niland), Michael Garrow, Nicole Garrow (Joe Ransom), Joey Garrow (Sabrina), James Reeves Jr., Ryan Reeves, Ashley Reeves, Michael Reeves, Meadow Groht, Dan Groht, Jr., Cassidy Reeves, JC Reeves. Great Nieces/Nephews: Troy Ransom, Trent Ransom, Grace Garrow, Luke Garrow, Julia Garrow, Jaxx Niland, Jozi Niland, Jhet Niland.

Fred’s family and friends will remember him for his kindness and the joy he brought into every room. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and many more whose lives were touched by him.

A Celebration of Life service to honor the life of Alfred Garrow will be held on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall, Chaptico, Maryland. The life of Fred was a blessing to all, and may his memory bring smiles to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will miss you forever and love you always Fred.

We have been overwhelmed with people reaching out with support and expressing their desire to help the family with the funeral and expenses. With our sincere gratitude, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Venmo @FreddysFund.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.