It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gerald (Jerry) John Wakeen, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and friend, who unexpectedly passed away on the 28th of March 2025 at the age of 91.

Born on the 23rd of December 1933, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Jerry was an intelligent, kindhearted man who touched the lives of all who met him. After high school, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from 1951 to 1955. He was drafted into the United States Navy in March of 1956 and became a Radio Technician, serving two years and was honorably discharged in 1958. He then went on to work for several defense contractors and later became a civil service employee with the Department of Defense in 1978. After nearly 19 years as a civil servant, he retired in January of 1997 from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.

He was known for his many accomplishments, including becoming a licensed pilot, a Flight Instructor, and a competitive marksman.

In his free time, Jerry enjoyed coin collecting, photography, traveling and stock trading. He was always eager to share his knowledge, provide guidance, and share stories with others. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #8159.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 26 years, Beverly Wakeen, whom he married on the 23rd of January 1999.

He is predeceased by his parents Fayz and Helen, his brothers: Bernie Wakeen, Fred Wakeen and daughter Victoria Hamilton.

He is survived by his siblings: Dennis Wakeen (brother), Gloria Hoesley (sister) and Debbie Wakeen (sister-in-law), his children: Dave Rosenfield (Robyn), Julie Bryant (Steve), Jason Naef (Lena), his grandchildren: Erika Skaar (Kasey), Kayla Stalcup (Michael), Cameron Rosenfield (Trina), Meghan Bryant (Samantha), Julius Naef, Emily Naef, Sophie Naef, his great-grandchildren: Addison Skaar, Brayden Stalcup, Maggie Skaar, and Nora Rosenfield.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation that will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Prayers with Deacon Jeff Johnson will take place at 7:00 p.m.

At 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Father Rory T. Conley will conduct a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown, Maryland.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.