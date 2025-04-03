Barbara Ann Bell, 90, of Aquasco, MD, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on March 30, 2025. She was born in 1934 in Ijamsville, MD to the late Grayson DeGrange, Sr. and Catherine Beard DeGrange. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles C. Bell; daughter, Pamela Lee (infant); sister, Beverly Damuth and brother, Grayson DeGrange, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Jean of Araby, MD; daughters, Terri of Compton, MD; Patti (Steve) of Canandaigua, NY; Becky (Leo) of Aquasco, MD, as well as her three grandchildren; Chris (Amanda) of King George, VA; Nicole (Jack) of Seattle, WA; and Sam (Liz) of Annapolis, MD; and four great-grandchildren; Parker, Hudson, Allie and Henry.

Barbara had such fond memories of attending Frederick High School. She often said they were the best times of her life. She was on the track team as well as a member of the Drama Club. When she was a teenager she spent her summers at Braddock Heights with her best friend, Joanne. She loved reminiscing about the good times they had there; picnicking, riding the famous Ferris Wheel and going down the giant slide, as well as the skating rink.

Barbara and Charlie spent their early years in Frederick, MD where Barbara worked as a secretary at Fort Detrick. Later, they moved to Hyattsville, MD where they made many memories with their children, going to Cape Hatteras, NC, Wrightsville Beach, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC in the summer. Barbara and Charlie also enjoyed going out with their best friends to dinner clubs and socializing at one another’s houses, visiting friends in Arizona and Florida and going on cruises.

Barbara was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and often baked cakes and pies for the local elementary school’s various functions. She was an avid sewer, making many beautiful dresses for her daughters, even making clothes for their Barbie dolls, including a beautiful wedding dress and veil. Once her children got older Barbara went back to work, beginning with Editor’s Press in Hyattsville. Many years later she went to work for Maryland Federal Savings and Loan, and later became branch manager of their Waldorf, MD office.

A family gathering will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.