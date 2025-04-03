Frederick Henry “Fred” Boenig, Jr., 67 of Lexington Park, MD passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025 at his home.

He was born August 21, 1957 in St. Louis, MO to the late Frederick Henry Boenig and Gloria (nee: Gibson) Boenig.

Fred is a 1975 graduate of South Windsor High School and 1979 graduate of Central Connecticut State University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and working at the college radio station (WFCU). He went on to earn a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern New Hampshire. Fred was passionate about gardening and enjoyed cooking, grilling and beer making. He spent several summers living at his great Uncle Stanford Gibson’s cabin on Chenango Lake, New York and often spoke of it as his favorite place in the world. Prior to coming to Lexington Park, he traveled and lived in his RV on the East Coast.

Fred is survived by his sisters: Diane B. Cavanaugh (Mike) of Scarborough, NY and Karen B. Kelly (Sean) of Sisters, OR; brother, Charles G. Boenig (Angela) of Pomfret, MD; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was well loved by family and friends, and will be missed.

All Services will be private.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.