Kathryn Marie Liebschutz, 84, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at her home, with her loving family at her side.

She was born June 22, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY, as the only child, to the late Walter A. Gloger and Marie Kathryn (nee: Forbeck) Gloger.

Kathryn, aka Kathy, was born and raised in New York and Greencastle, Indiana is a graduate of Depauw University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Shortly thereafter, while taking flying lessons, she met the love of her life, Lynn Carl Liebschutz, whom she married on June 18, 1966 in upstate New York. Together they celebrated over 58 wonderful years together.

While living in California, she worked as an elementary school librarian before embarking on a 30-year career as a Chaplain at San Jose Airport. She introduced and pioneered having therapy dogs in the airport, being the first person to have one nation-wide. She was an active volunteer for much of her life, always looking for ways to inspire and assist people in need. Kathryn relocated to southern Maryland in 2008 to help with family care.

She traveled extensively abroad and within the United States with her husband and her children. She loved spending time with her family, whether it was vacationing, sharing a meal, or just a small boat ride. She enjoyed cruises, with her favorite being the family cruise to Alaska. She also enjoyed her trips to the British Isles, the Mediterranean, and Europe. She loved learning different cultures and traditions, meeting new people wherever she went. She grew bountiful gardens, in which she cooked delicious meals using her fresh produce. She was a skilled baker even to the extent of briefly running a catering business and enjoyed making homemade breads. She was also a talented seamstress and knitter. She made many beautiful quilts and prayer shawls. She was active within her church and community outreach. In St. Mary’s she volunteered with the Soup Kitchen and at Three Oaks, serving on the Board of Directors, and heading the Transitions Foundation. She was kind-hearted, forgiving, and good natured. She could always find the good in others and believed everyone deserved a second chance.

In addition to her beloved husband Lynn, Kathryn is survived by her children: Kathy Ann Rentz of Sneads, FL, David Lynn Liebschutz of Anderson, CA, and Daniel Carl Liebschutz of Leonardtown, MD; granddaughters: Kathi Ann Marafioti of Odessa, TX, Nicole Cox of Sneads, FL and Elizabeth Steffen (John) of Quincy, FL; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.