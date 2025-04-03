Agnes Marie Goldring, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend was born on March 11, 1936, the eighth of ten children to the late Louis “Duff” and Emma Elizabeth Marshall Young. She peacefully transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, March 24, 2025 at the age of 89 surrounded by her loving family, after a relatively brief illness. Though she faced health challenges in recent years, she met them with strength, grace, and an unwavering quick wit and sense of humor, even in her final days.

Marie received her education at the St. Joseph’s Colored School, where she graduated the eighth grade. Following her schooling, she devoted herself to the family farm, where she learned the values of hard work and dedication. On June 4, 1955, she married Herbert Francis Goldring and together, they were blessed with ten children, her life’s vocation. As a devoted homemaker, Marie poured love, care, and nurturing into her family, and she remained a faithful caregiver to her husband until his passing at the tender age of 61 on May 12, 1996.

A woman of deep love and devotion, Marie cherished the time spent with her family. She enjoyed family gatherings; holiday meals; watching sports, particularly the Washington Commanders (Redskins) with her grandchildren; and her morning coffee. She was fond of watching Steve Harvey’s Family Feud, Tyler Perry and Nigerian (Nollywood) movies, her children’s card games, Pokeno, scratch offs and playing the lottery. She found joy in the simplicity of life, whether just cracking jokes, completing word search puzzles, and watching “Kevin”, the squirrel she named, run up the tree outside her window each morning. Marie loved sitting on the front stoop with Arthuretta Bowman, waving to those who honked horns as they passed by and being the neighborhood watch for her neighbor, Bertha Hunt. She truly appreciated all life had to offer, no matter how small.

Marie leaves behind memories of her love, dedication, and unwavering commitment to all those who entered her life. She is survived by her children: Ruth “Vicky” Crafton, Emma “Mookie” Handon (Ricky), Ladeane “Snookie” Moreland; Francis “Tee” Goldring (Linda); Michelle Proctor (James); Gregory Goldring; Timothy Goldring (Melina); Kevin Goldring (Regina); and Karen Harris; two sisters, Frances Victoria Bond and Susie Mae Mason, her sister/niece, Mary Martina Holten, brother-in-law, JC Goldring (Victoria), sisters-in-law: Gertrude Ford, Julia Reeves, Mary Jackson, Gwen Strayhorn; 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, many grand fur babies, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She now joins the great reunion in Heaven where she will reunite with her husband, Herbert Francis Goldring, her son Herbert Michael Goldring, her siblings: Annie Bankins, Mary Elvira “Vi” Somerville, James “Stuff”; Phillip; Cecelia, Joseph “Peter” Young; and Nellie Wade, sisters and brothers-in-law, her daughter-in-law, Mary Goldring, and many treasured family members and friends, who preceded her in death.

Marie’s life was a testament to the power of faith, love, and family. Her unwavering devotion and strength will remain an inspiration to all who knew her. She embodied the values of forgiveness, perseverance, and the joy that comes from laughter and appreciating life’s small, yet meaningful moments. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her, and she will be deeply missed.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Dante Handon, Waverly Crafton, Jr., Donald Bryan, Jr; Kavon Goldring; Donnell Goldring and Geoffrey Goldring.

Honorary pallbearers will be: William Powell, III, Timothy A. Goldring, Derron G. Handon; Michael J. Simpson; and Jaden D. Mackal.

Condolences may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.