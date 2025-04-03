Paul Gilbert Buckler Senior, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on November 11, 1941, to Charles Gilbert Buckler and Mary Helen Buckler (Herbert), Paul lived a full life dedicated to his family and work.

Paul was united in marriage to Patricia “Ann” Buckler on November 21, 1961. Together, they raised a loving family of eight children. His sons include Paul Buckler, Jr. (Gale) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Dennis Buckler (Denice) of Nichols, South Carolina, Justin Buckler (Leah) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Ricky McAllister (Darlene)and the late Travis Buckler (Lydia). His daughters are Dora Hill (Tim) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Alice Gilbert (Mike) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Karen Buck (Daniel) of White Plains, Maryland.

Paul loved to play cards and was an avid lover of the outdoors, including yard work, gardening and cutting trees “even if it falls on something lol”. He loved family get togethers especially when we had oysters and crabs. He was also a long time since 1978 member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. Professionally, Paul worked for 39 years as a sand and gravel plant operator at Chaney Enterprises, a career he took pride in.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia “Ann”, his children, and a large and loving extended family. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Marie Grooms of Louisa, Virginia, Louise Nalborczyk of Waldorf, Maryland, and Jean Copsey of Mechanicsville, Maryland as well as by 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Paul’s life was also shaped by the love of his late siblings, including brothers Charles, Earl, Johnny, Billy, Joseph “Man”, Wilmer, and Jim Buckler, and sisters Emma Downs, Betty Downs, Doris Harding, and Debbie Buckler.

Paul’s family, friends, and community will forever remember him for his hard work, his generosity, and his unwavering love for those he held dear. His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation that will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Mark Robertson. Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, located at 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, MD.

Pallbearers

Nick Buckler

Brody Buckler

Logan Buckler

Corey Buckler

TJ Buckler

Michael Gilbert

Honorary Pallbearers

Jason Hill

Josh Hill

Dillon Buckler

Jordan Buckler

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.