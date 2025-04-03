Eileen Mae Hislop, 95 of California, MD passed away on March 30, 2025 with family and friends at her home.

She was born on November 22, 1929 in Glens Falls, NY to the late Albert Joseph Bromley and Ada Marian (Greene) Bromley.

In 1947 Eileen graduated from Bennington high school in Vermont and worked several years as a Telephone Operator. In 1948 she married Robert Donald Toomey (since deceased) of Bennington, Vermont. They traveled extensively during his service with the Navy to California, Hawaii, Tennessee and England. She lived with her young family south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for several years before relocating to St. Mary’s County with her new husband , Robert Edward Hislop, Sr. They spent 26 years together before his passing in July of 1993. Eileen was actively involved in various community organizations. She served on the Board of Directors for United Way; as President and Board of Directors for the ARC of St. Mary’s County; Director of Senior Vibes Musical Group; volunteer for The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Division of St. Mary’s County, Dept. of Aging. She was a life member of the League of Women Voters; a member of the State Committee by Governor Harry Hughes, St. Mary’s Woman’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Task Force for Cedar Lane Apartments. She was a staunch proponent of programs for people with special needs. She loved the mountains of upstate NY, where she was born. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Anne Bruders of California, MD, Starr Vincent of Madrid, NM; son, Robert “Bobby” E. Hislop, Jr. of California, MD; grandchildren, Spring Vincent, Eric Paul Bruders, Genevieve Foley and great grandchildren, Hope Pilgrim, Carson Foley, Riley Foley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Hislop, Sr.; daughter, Laureen Marie Shipley; granddaughter, Amanda Rock and sisters, Margaret Mary Whittemore and Patricia Ann Ball.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Life Enrichment, P.O. Box 610, Hollywood, MD 20636 and St. Mary’s County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 921, Hollywood, MD 20636.

