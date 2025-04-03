John R. Hall, Sr., departed this earthly life peacefully on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at the age of 87, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. God quietly summoned his beloved son home to enter into eternal rest, leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, April 11, 2025 for Visitation from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 AM, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686; Father Patrick Agustine, Pastor & Celebrant.