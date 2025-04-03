Carolyn Joyce Glisson Proffitt, 87 of Piney Point, MD passes away on March 31, 2025 at home.

She was known to her friends as Carol and her family as Mom, Sis, Aunt Carol, Grandma, Grammy and Great- Grammy. She was born Feb 19, 1938 in Washington DC and attended St. Patrick’s Academy. After graduating in 1955 she began an administrative position with the U.S. General Services Administration. She continued on to a Property Management career. She relocated to Florida to escape cold winters. She retired in 2005 as Vice President of Tri-Ad Financial Services, Inc. in Jacksonville FL. After some health issues she moved back to MD with her furbaby Tiffany. She had the gift of gab and no one was a stranger. She loved animals, music, dancing, singing, The Golden Girls, Andy and Opie, The Wheel of Fortune. She had a sweet tooth for peppermint patties. She often reminisced, on her fondest childhood memories that included attending church with her beloved grandmother, Lottie, singing in the church choir, riding bikes, and playing with her brothers; Tommy and Donald. On sunny days she enjoyed sitting on her porch talking to birds and deer that filled her yard daily. When her neighbors would walk by, she would say “you know what time it is?“ And all answered with “it’s time to boogie-woogie“ and everyone would do a little dance. Free Spirited a bit stubborn, she was loyal and very loving to all that knew her. She will be missed and loved forever!

She is survived by her children, Deborah Platten of Eugene, OR, Patricia Unkle (Kim) of Piney Point, MD, Catherine Jarvis of Lexington Park, MD, Kenneth John Davis of Daytona, FL; brother, Thomas Glisson of La Plata, MD; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jon Platten; brother, Donald Glisson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Nguyen at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

