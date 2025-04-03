Phillip Lynn McCan, Jr., age 59, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away on March 23, 2025. Born on November 17, 1965, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, he was the son of Jacquelene Marie Vermillion and Phillip Lynn McCan, Sr.

Phillip had a passion for life and a heart for helping others. As a lifelong tow truck driver and mechanic, he found joy in working with vehicles, always tinkering with and fixing anything that came his way. He also had a deep love for his cats.

Phillip attended Frederick Douglass High School and carried his strong work ethic and generous spirit throughout his life. Phillip’s kindness, dedication, and love for his craft impacted all who knew him.

He is survived by his children Matthew McCan and Taylor McCan all of La Plata, sisters Tanya Gott of Owings and Vickie McCan of Prince Frederick, brother-in-laws Billy Bartz of Owings and Ernie Groves of Prince Frederick, Fiancé Lea Thomas of Prince Frederick, grandchildren Marley McCan, MJ Maske, Leo McCan, Madison Pruitt, and Addison Farrell, nephews Michael McCan of Dunkirk and Jerett Groves of Prince Frederick, niece Jacquelene Groves of Centreville and his great niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacquelene Vermillion and Phillip McCan, Sr., stepfather Robert Hanson, and his nephew Sean Groves. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

A life celebration visitation will be held on April 10th, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Calvert County.

Phillip’s memory will live on in the lives of those he loved and helped along the way.

