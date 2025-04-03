Edward “Ed” Martin Wagner, Sr., 69, of New Freedom, PA and formerly of Lothian, passed away March 26, 2025. He was born April 6, 1955 in Annapolis to Clemens Martin and Patricia (Lynn) Wagner. Ed grew up in Annapolis and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1973. He worked as a heavy equipment operator owning his own company, Annapolis Excavating, for many years before going to work for Jones of Annapolis. Ed loved being outdoors, NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt) and truly loved working. Family was everything to him, especially his grandchildren. He was very sociable and couldn’t go anywhere without knowing someone and he could make friends with anyone.

Ed is survived by his children Edward (Eddi) M. Wagner, Jr. and his wife Candice of Kennedyville, MD, Meridith Unglesbee and her husband James of New Freedom, PA, and Allisin Campbell and her husband Robert of Lothian, grandchildren Raelynn and Riley Wagner, Andrew, Bailee, and Cooper Unglesbee, and Harper, Ruby, and Whittley Campbell, sisters Trish Cloukey and her husband Clark of Edgewater, Deborah Wagner and her husband Bud of Annapolis, and Judi Monroe and her husband Jim of Pasadena, brother Ronald (Ron) Wagner and his wife Cathy of Henderson, NV, nieces Becca Lee and Amanda Webster, and nephews Erik Smith, Michel Wagner, and Patrick Wagner. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Clem and Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ed to the Alzheimer’s Association to help fund research to find a cure.