Sharon Sue Grierson Sweeney, 70, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away March 27, 2025. She was born September 17, 1954 in Prince Frederick, MD, the daughter of Andrew Lawrence and Betty Ruth (Stallings) Grierson. Sharon was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School in 1972. She was employed for many years as a home health caregiver.

Sharon was a seafood lover and enjoyed eating crabs while drinking Coors Light. Sharon also loved to dance, read, spend time with family and play Left Right Center. She had a great sense of humor and also loved watching the Redskins and her favorite NASCAR driver, Joe Logano.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Brenda K. Grierson and Crystal M. Claggett Gross, both of Upper Marlboro, grandchildren Brandon Andre Brooks, LJ Lambertine Jones II, Cristian Hunter Gross, a sister April Grierson Anderson and husband John of Port Republic, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon also had many lifelong friendships. She was preceded in death by her siblings Larry Grierson, Thelma Kramer and Gail Austin.

There will be no repast following the visitation. A celebration of life for Sharon will be held at a later date.