Charles County Public School Students Place at 52nd Annual SkillsUSA State Championship

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students recently competed and placed at the 52nd annual SkillsUSA State Championship held March 28 and 29th, 2025 in Westminster.

Thirty-one students from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center and 33 students from North Point High School participated in events meant to test their skills in the career and technical education (CTE) fields they are studying.

Students who earned gold medals go on to the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta in June.

Gold medalists

Marcus Burnette, junior, pin design, North Point.

Jamie Caero, senior, advertising design, North Point.

Sydney Diggs, junior, Melina Dominguez-Amaya, junior, and Mia Ubri, junior, Career Pathways Showcase — industrial and engineering technology, North Point.

Shealyn Oakes, senior, first aid and CPR, Stethem.

Silver medalists

Jaiden Benitez, junior, Ethan Sekonde, junior, and Logan Wachsmuth, junior, engineering technology — design, North Point.

Tierra Delmar, senior, early childhood education, North Point.

Makaila Lowe, senior, medical math, Stethem.

Matthew Smith, junior, photography, Stethem.

Bronze medalists

Landon Andrews, senior, automotive service technology, Stethem.

Dylan Gautier, senior, electrical construction wiring, North Point.

Kevin Hamilton Jr., junior, HVAC, Stethem.

Gabriella Varela, sophomore, customer service, North Point.

