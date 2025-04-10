UPDATE: Time Change for the St. Mary’s County 42nd Annual Easter Egg Festival in Leonardtown!

UPDATE!! Please note the time change for the upcoming Easter Egg Festival taking place this weekend:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

New Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Previously scheduled for 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The event will still be held at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, and all planned activities will continue as scheduled—just an hour earlier.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) will host the 42nd Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

This rain or shine event will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is open to the entire community.

The Easter Egg Festival has become a staple of the Southern Maryland community every Spring and many are looking forward to its return this year!

For a $7.00 fee, children can participate in egg hunts, visit with the Easter Bunny and Ms. Cottontail, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, live animals, and lots of other bunny approved activities.

Live entertainment will be offered by local performing groups as well as a first responder area offering “touch a truck” opportunities. There will be more than 25 local merchandise and information vendors and the option to purchase food from at least 10 different food vendors.



at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or at the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks main office, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event, beginning at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks thanks all our sponsors for their support and donations! This year’s sponsors include Patuxent Orthodontics, Dugan, McKissick & Longmore, Window Depot, Indian Bridge Kennels, PSI Pax, Wawa, MedStar and the Commissioners of Leonardtown.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival, along with the department’s annual golf tournament, are used to fund the R&P Scholarship Program which provides qualified applicants the opportunity to participate in an activity at an up to 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

For more information, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or call the R&P Office at (301) 475-4200 ext.1800.

Never miss an update! Follow R&P on social media at: www.instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks and www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

