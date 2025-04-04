Historic St. Mary’s City April 2025 Events and Workshops!

April 4, 2025

Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to share its lineup of events for the month of April 2025.

April 9.  Homeschool Wednesday Workshops Spring 2025 – Dates: April 9, May 14, June 4

A hands-on learning experience for homeschool families. Explore navigation, animal husbandry, pottery, and plant life through interactive activities. $10/$8 for members. Additional workshops $7/$5 for members. Space is limited- pre registration required with full payment.

[email protected]

April 9.  Little Explorers 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., Preschoolers (ages 3-5) and their caregivers explore nature through stories, play, and art. $4/$3 for members. Includes full-day museum admission.

April 12.  Chapel Exhibit Reopening and Afternoon Sessions 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., See the completed interior of the Brick Chapel at Historic St. Mary’s City – a project decades in the making! Ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. and afternoon sessions begin at 1:30 p.m.


April 15 – 18.  HSMC Spring Break Activities – Enjoy special spring break programs, including Breakfast with the Animals (April 15), a Springtime Scavenger Hunt (April 16), a Ghost Frame Walking Tour (April 17), and a Fire-Making Workshop (April 18).

Regular admission prices. Space is limited- pre registration required with full payment.

[email protected] / 301-994-4372

April 18 – Historic St. Mary’s City Members Only HSMC Lab Tour – Celebrate Maryland Archaeology Month with a behind-the-scenes tour of the research lab, led by Curator Jennifer Ogborne. Space is limited. Register:  [email protected]

April 19.  Spring Saturday- Plant Swap 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., Margaret Brent Pavilion, Historic St. Mary’s City – Trade plants, seeds, tools, and more with fellow gardening enthusiasts at this free community event. Rain or shine. Free.

April 30.  Little Explorers: Sensory Bins 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., Preschoolers (ages 3-5) engage in hands-on sensory play through stories, music, and art. $4/$3 for members. Includes full-day museum admission.

For full descriptions, visit https://www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events

