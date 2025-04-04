2nd Annual Otter Trot 5k Returns to Calvert Marine Musuem on April 12th, 2025

Lace up your running shoes and get ready for otterly awesome fun at the Second Annual Otter Trot 5K on Saturday, April 12, at 8 a.m.! Whether you’re sprinting, strolling, or just really into otters, this exciting, timed race is the perfect way to kickstart your day while supporting a great cause.

$30 Race Fee + $2.80 Sign-Up Fee (CMM members) and $40 Non-Member Rate

Sign up here: Calvert Marine Museum Society Otter Trot 5K

Run for a Cause! Proceeds from the 2025 Otter Trot 5K will go toward building a brand-new enclosure for our beloved North American river otters, Chessie Grace and Calvert!

Race Day Fun & Perks

Scenic 5K Course – Enjoy a beautiful trot through Solomons, starting from the CMM parking lot.

Live Music by Crowe Entertainment – Get pumped up before and after your run!

Post-Race Refreshments – Enjoy a free snack, plus additional treats available for purchase from Juice Buzz —perfect for race participants and early museum goers!

– Enjoy a free snack, plus additional treats available for purchase from —perfect for race participants and early museum goers! Race Swag – Every registered participant will receive a race t-shirt and a finishing medal!

Thank You to Our Amazing Sponsors!

We’re grateful for the support of Riverside Trailers, Prince Frederick Ford Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram, Asbury Solomons, Calvert Health, Mrs. Moo’s, Shore United Bank, Sneade’s Ace Home Center, SMECO, and Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast. Special thanks also go to John and Wendy Peters and Marianne Harms for their generous contributions.

Come walk, run, or trot like an otter and be part of this fun, family-friendly event. Spots are filling up fast—register today!

