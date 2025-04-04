Five Injured After Three-Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Friday, April 4, 2025, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Before crews arrived on the scene, 911 callers then reported three vehicles with one trapped and a infant in one of the vehicles.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment which brought additional first responders to the scene.

Crews arrived to find the collision was in the area of Point Lookout Road and Hanover Drive, and confirmed three vehicles involved with no entrapment and five patients with injuries.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for a 40-year-old male who had lost consciousness.

Maryland State police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Fairgrounds and transported the adult male to an area trauma center.

Emergency medical services transported 4 patients, including a 4-month old to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation or minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision

Point Lookout Road will have extended delays.