Port Republic Woman Faces Felony Assault, Protective Order Violations, and Witness Tampering Allegations

Gail Lynne Hawkins, 67, of Port Republic, is facing multiple criminal charges following a domestic dispute that allegedly escalated to gunfire, a string of protective order violations, and a recently uncovered effort to influence a witness in an ongoing criminal case.

According to court documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County State’s Attorney, the defendant, identified as Gail Lynne Hawkins, was arrested after deputies responded to a 911 call from her residence on the evening of November 7, 2024.

Hawkins reportedly called the Sheriff’s Office stating she had fired several rounds at her husband and believed some may have struck his vehicle. Deputies arrived at her home and found her visibly upset.

According to one deputy’s report, Hawkins led officers inside the home where they retrieved a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver from a safe. The revolver contained five live rounds and one spent shell casing. Investigators also found five spent shell casings on her bed.

Hawkins told deputies she confronted her husband after discovering financial deception and messages on his phone. According to her statement, “I did not want him leaving with my money.” She said she waited for him to get into his vehicle before firing the first round. She also admitted, “I shot the front left tire,” and “walked around to the left side and shot the rear of the vehicle.” Hawkins stated her intent was “to make his ass walk.”

When asked by deputies about the purpose of the shooting, Hawkins explained, “If I wanted to hit him then I would have,” indicating that she aimed to disable the vehicle rather than harm him directly.

Her husband later confirmed to police that Hawkins had fired shots at him as he was running out of the house and toward his vehicle. He stated that he saw a laser pointer from the gun before the shots were fired. The victim fled the scene and later informed deputies he planned to seek legal protection the following day.

Following her arrest, Hawkins was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. The charges were later elevated through a grand jury indictment. She has remained incarcerated since her initial arrest.

While awaiting trial, Hawkins was under strict court-ordered release conditions prohibiting any contact with the alleged victim. Despite those orders, prosecutors allege she repeatedly contacted the victim between late November and early December 2024. These alleged contacts led to a combined total of 22 misdemeanor charges for violating a protective order and conditions of pretrial release.

According to court filings, Hawkins is accused of contacting the victim on at least eleven separate days between November 24 and December 7, 2024, in Barstow. Each of those contacts is being prosecuted as a separate criminal offense. Prosecutors also allege she violated a final protective order issued on November 13, 2024, which specifically barred any form of communication with the victim.

On March 30, 2025, Hawkins was arrested again, this time on charges of felony jury tampering and obstruction of justice. According to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigators, these charges stem from recorded jailhouse phone calls and in-person visits where Hawkins allegedly attempted to orchestrate a financial arrangement with the victim in exchange for invoking spousal privilege to avoid testifying at her upcoming jury trial.

The investigation revealed several recorded phone conversations between Hawkins and various individuals, including her attorney, her sister, and a friend. In one phone call, an attorney reportedly told Hawkins that the victim had stated he would invoke spousal privilege in exchange for $4,300 from an $8,000 check in Hawkins’ name.

Hawkins protested the arrangement, saying, “Let him blackmail me.” When the attorney advised her to stop discussing the matter on a recorded line, she replied, “If I pay him what he’s saying I owe him, I guess that’s what matters.”

In a call to her sister, Hawkins stated, “Steve can talk to David and tell him he’s got it. He doesn’t get it until everything’s done.” She added, “It has to do with my criminal cases… the money won’t be paid until everything’s done.”

During another call with her sister, Hawkins was informed that the check had been delivered. Hawkins responded, “So that must mean he, he agreed to my terms about a written agreement.” She later remarked, “Yeah. Well, I had terms before he got it. He said this needs to be finished.”

Detectives also interviewed family members and reviewed visitor logs, confirming in-person meetings and the flow of money. One family member stated that the payment was facilitated through an upload link provided by the attorney’s office.

Law enforcement concluded that Hawkins sought to “corruptly influence” the witness—her husband—by making the payment contingent on him declining to testify against her. Investigators allege the financial agreement was an attempt to obstruct justice in the ongoing felony trial.

Hawkins remains in custody at the Calvert County Detention Center. Multiple hearings and court dates are scheduled through the summer, including a jury trial currently set for late July.

