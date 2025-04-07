17-Year-Old Transported to Trauma Center After Crash in Lexington Park

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Lexington Park VRS Ambulance 397 located a unconscious subject in a ditch near 21401 Great Mills Road and requested a medic and an engine company.

As firefighters from Bay District responded to the scene, medical personnel obtained additional information on the scene and reported the 17-year-old male patient was involved in a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

A few minutes after arriving on scene, crews checked the availability of a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

After further consultation, the 17-year-old patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.