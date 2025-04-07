Governor Moore Swears In New Executive Leadership to Key Positions Across State Government

Governor Wes Moore this week swore in eight new executive leaders, each confirmed by the Senate during the 2025 legislative session, to fill key positions across state government.

To date, the Moore-Miller Administration has appointed 3,400 public servants to the state’s boards and commissions—more than 50% being women, 50% are people of color, and 29% are women of color.

“Maryland is caught in two storms. We’re being tested by an historic fiscal challenge, and we’re being tested by leadership in Washington that continues to harm our people and our economy. These new executive leaders have been hand-picked because they are up to the challenge,” said Gov Moore. “I thank these eight Marylanders for raising their hands to serve and lending their expertise to our state, as we continue to confront crisis with courage.”

The governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller, Moore-Miller Administration senior leadership, and the families of appointees for the ceremony. New executive leadership sworn in at this week’s ceremony include:



Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani, M.D., Ph.D., most recently led the Medicare program at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She is an accomplished, strategic leader with a deep understanding of health care policy and operations, and a heart-felt commitment to outstanding patient care. Her diverse background as a health care executive, health economist, physician and health policy expert has given her a unique perspective on how health care policy and operations impact the real lives of patients. As deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicare at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr. Meena Seshamani led her nearly 1,000 person team through historic transformation to further the agency’s goals to address health care disparities, expand access to coverage and care, drive innovation for high-quality, whole-person care, and promote affordability and sustainability of the Medicare program for generations to come. Dr. Meena Seshamani is a Hopkins-trained surgeon and Oxford-trained Ph.D. economist, where she was a Marshall Scholar.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. Secretary Harry Coker is a retired Central Intelligence Agency senior executive, former National Security Agency senior executive and career Naval Officer. He previously served as the U.S. national cyber director, serving in the White House from 2023 to 2025. While serving as executive director of the National Security Agency, he directly supported the director and deputy director in the strategic and day-to-day leadership of the agency. During his service with the Central Intelligence Agency, Harry Coker was assigned to leadership positions in the Directorate of Digital Innovation; the Directorate of Science & Technology; and the Director’s Area. Outside of the government, Harry Coker has served as the president of the Central Intelligence Retirees Association and on the boards of directors of the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation; the U.S. Navy Memorial; and Dog Tag, Inc.



Secretary Mollie Byron is a seasoned public affairs and policy professional with extensive experience in government relations, legislative strategy, and stakeholder engagement. Most recently, Mollie Byron served the Office of the Governor as director of intergovernmental affairs and senior advisor, where she led statewide outreach efforts, advised on critical policy matters, and coordinated government response during emergencies. Previously, Mollie Byron held leadership roles in Prince George’s County government, where she spearheaded performance management initiatives and played a key role in budgeting and policy decisions. She also served as director of federal and state government relations for the Nature Conservancy Maryland and D.C., successfully advocating for environmental legislation and securing historic funding for conservation programs.

Katrina Wiggins, Property Tax Assessment Appeals Boards Administrator., With more than 30 years of leadership experience in organizational management, human resources, business development, and compliance, Katrina has built a diverse and accomplished career. She previously served as chief of staff at the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority. She has also held the position of director of human resources at various organizations, including the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority, the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, and the National Capital Chapter of the American Red Cross. Prior to her appointment as property tax assessment boards administrator, Katrina Wiggins served on the Prince George’s County Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science from American University, solidifying her foundation for a career defined by excellence and impactful leadership.

Yvonne Briley-Wilson, Correctional Ombudsman., Yvonne Briley-Wilson is Maryland’s first correctional ombudsman. As a seasoned attorney and executive director, she brings a wealth of experience advocating for diverse populations in labor, public defense, corrections, and juvenile services. As the executive director of SEIU Local 500, Yvonne Briley-Wilson developed and executed strategic plans that advanced the union’s mission. She adeptly managed a $5.4 million budget while overseeing crucial areas such as mediation, arbitrations, staff relations, and institutional leadership. Serving as an employee and labor relations director for the Michigan Education Association, she excelled as a chief negotiator. Yvonne Briley-Wilson managed all aspects of labor relations for K-12 professionals, emphasizing advocacy, contract negotiations, and maintenance. Her responsibilities included conducting employee investigations, managing Title IX issues, grievance processing, human resource administration, and ensuring legal compliance.

Tabatha Robinson, Maryland Cannabis Administration Director., Tabatha Robinson was appointed as acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration in February 2025. Prior to joining the Maryland Cannabis Administration, she served as executive deputy director of economic development and acting chief equity officer for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, where she drove economic programs and social equity licensing policies for New York’s adult use and medical cannabis markets. During her tenure, the office awarded more than 50 percent of new cannabis licenses to social equity business owners. Additionally, Tabatha Robinson spearheaded the first expansion of the State of New York’s medical market since 2015 through the development of a new application system and evaluation of deals in the medical and recreational markets. New York’s market is the second largest cannabis market in the East Coast.

Shelly Martin, Inspector General for Health., Shelly Marie Martin most recently served as an assistant attorney general in the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. She was the director of the False Claims Unit, where she enforced the False Claims Act of 2015. Until 2015, she served as the deputy director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, where she focused primarily on cases arising under the False Health Claims Act of 2010. Her work included investigating cases of suspected fraud in all aspects of government contracts, grants, and health care and litigating cases where improper payments are found. During her tenure, she helped recover more than $100 million for the State of Maryland. She also coordinated the attorney general’s response to complaints of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General, Shelly Martin was a partner at Brown, Goldstein, Levy in Baltimore. Shelly Martin graduated from Duke University School of Law in 2000.

Marie Grant, Maryland Insurance Commissioner., Marie Grant is an attorney and state and federal policy expert with nearly 20 years of experience in policy, strategy, and regulation mainly in the fields of insurance and health care payment. Her previous roles include assistant secretary for health policy at the Maryland Department of Health and vice president of public policy at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Marie Grant started her career at the Maryland Department of Legislative Services as non-partisan committee counsel to the House Health and Government Operations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, where she advised on health, life, and malpractice insurance legislation, as well as consumer protection.