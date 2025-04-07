‘Dating While Grieving’ Event Group Explores Finding Love After Loss

The thought of dating again after the death of a spouse or life partner can feel overwhelming. How do you open your heart to someone new while still cherishing the person you’ve lost?

The grief experts at Chesapeake Life Center aim to help individuals navigate this difficult journey with their upcoming event, “Dating While Grieving”.

This heartfelt panel discussion will feature bereavement counselors alongside individuals navigating their own paths through grief. Panelists will share personal stories, challenges and successes they’ve encountered while re-entering the world of dating.

The event offers a safe and supportive space for attendees to explore the emotional complexities of finding love again. Whether you are grieving yourself or supporting someone who is, this conversation provides valuable insights, understanding and hope for the future.

“Dating While Grieving” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s new Center for Hope & Healing, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. Light refreshments will be served. The cost is $10.

To register, call 1-888-501-7077 or email [email protected].