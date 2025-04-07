Friends of Calvert Library Hosting Trivia Night on Friday, April 11th, 2025

It’s time for Pub Quiz, your favorite Friends of Calvert Library trivia night! On Friday, April 11, 2025. Pub Quiz will be held at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.

Friends of Calvert Library will be holding their popular fundraiser so you can test your knowledge, have some fun and win some cash! Bowls 29 and Sassafras Farms food trucks will have dinner for sale starting at 5pm when the doors open.

The quiz action starts at 7pm, grab your drinks from the bar and join the fun!

All proceeds go to help Calvert Library, so put on your thinking cap and register your team today! Tickets are $120 per team of up to 6 adults. Cash prize to the top 3 teams! A limited number of teams are allowed so pre-registration is required. Don’t have a team but love trivia? You can come as a spectator and maybe get picked up by one of the teams!

Looking for all the details? Go to the Calvert Library website. It promises to be a highly entertaining evening complete with free snacks, a cash bar and loads of laughs. Donations and sponsorships are welcome. For more information, call Robyn Truslow at 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862.