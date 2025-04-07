Arrest Made in Series of Vehicle Burglaries in California and Lexington Park

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donell Davonne Rothwell, 54, of no fixed address, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in connection with a series of motor vehicle break-ins in the California and Lexington Park areas.

Following reports of thefts from unattended vehicles, deputies canvassed local businesses and residential neighborhoods. During the investigation, evidence was collected linking Rothwell to multiple incidents in which credit cards and other valuables were stolen and later used to make purchases at area stores.

Rothwell was located and taken into custody Saturday afternoon. He was charged with the following offenses:

Four counts of rogue and vagabond

Four counts of theft less than $100

Three counts of theft, $100 to less than $1500

Four counts of credit card theft: stealing another’s

Four counts of credit card theft/another charge less than $100

Four counts of credit card theft/another charge of $100 to less than $1500

One count of malicious destruction of property of less than $1000

Rothwell also had an outstanding warrant through the Maryland State Police for failure to appear in District Court on unrelated traffic charges.

Following the arrest, Rothwell was transported to the Detention Center in Leonardtown.

This remains an active investigation, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Deputy First Class Alexander Wynnyk at 301-475-4200, ext. 8020, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

