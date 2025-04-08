Police Investigating Gun, Vehicle, Cash and Belongings Stolen After Vehicle Break-Ins in Huntingtown and Dunkirk

Motor Vehicle Theft: 25-25612 – On March 30, 2025, Sgt. Robshaw responded to the 11700 block of Rivershore Drive in Dunkirk, for a reported motor vehicle theft. The complainant stated that her vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside and was stolen from the driveway of her residence sometime between 10:00 p.m. on March 29 and 3:40 a.m. on March 30. In addition to the vehicle, several personal items were taken, including the victim’s Maryland driver’s license, AirPods, a computer, and a Chase credit card. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2017 black Honda Civic 4-door. The total estimated value of the stolen property is $15,550.

Theft: 25-24967 – On March 28, 2025, Deputy Campbell responded to the 1900 block of Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown, for a reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised that at approximately 2:41 a.m., he noticed the interior light of his vehicle was on, despite no one being inside. Upon further inspection, it was discovered the vehicle had been rummaged through, with the contents of the center console scattered throughout. Approximately $5 in change was reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: 25-24994 – On March 28, 2025, Deputy MacWilliams responded to 2200 block of Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim reported that an unknown suspect entered two vehicles parked at the residence and stole a pocket BIC lighter valued at $3 and $2 in cash. The missing purse was later found inside the second vehicle. Detectives continue to investigate.

Theft: 25-24991 – On March 28, 2025, DFC Huy responded to the 5200 block of Huntingtown Road in Huntingtown, for a reported theft from a vehicle. The victim reported that an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $35 in change, $10 in cash, and an Avon spray deodorant bottle.

Theft: 25-24978 – On March 28, 2025, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the 1500 block of Stoneleigh Court in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant reported that sometime after 9 p.m. on March 27, an unknown suspect(s) broke into and stole items from a vehicle located in the driveway of the residence. The suspect(s) also urinated on the driver’s door. The estimated value of stolen property is $20.00.

Theft: 25-24996 – On March 28, 2025 DFC Huy responded to the 5200 block of Huntingtown Road in Huntingtown, for the reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant reported an unknown suspect(s) entered her vehicle and stole miscellenous coins, a vape pen, numerous pens and pencils, and a handmade snake ring. A second vehicle on the property was rummaged through, but nothing appears to have been stolen. While on scene, deputies located the victim’s property to the right of the home. Detectives continue to investigate.

Theft: 25-25197 – On March 28, 2025, DFC T. Bowen responded to the 6000 block of Stephen Reid Road in Huntingtown, for the reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a Sig Sauer P365X and $300 in US currency from his unlocked vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $920.00.

Theft: 25-25100 – On March 28, 2025, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the 5400 block of Huntingtown Road in Huntingtown, for the reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant reported an unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and emptied her purse and its contents on the ground. The victim discovered her credit cards, driver’s license, and $40 in US currency was missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: 25-25620 – On March 30, 2025, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the 3600 block of King Drive in Dunkirk, for the reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant reported an unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway and stole a wallet and a key FOB. The estimated value of stolen property is $90.

Vehicle Tampering: 25-24952 – On March 28, 2025, Sgt. Naughton responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Court in Huntingtown, for the reported vehicle tampering. The complainant reported he received an alert regarding movement on his outdoor security camera. The homeowner looked outside and observed a black male wearing a black hoodie with white writing, light-colored jeans, a black facemask, and green gloves enter his vehicle. The complainant advised by the time he made it outside, the male was gone. Nothing appears to have been missing. Detectives continue to investigate.