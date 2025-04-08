La Plata Police Officers Rescue Injured Bird in Hawthorne Green Community

On Sunday, residents of the Hawthorne Green community in La Plata reported an injured juvenile waterfowl—believed to be a Horned Grebe—wandering in the roadway near Camden Circle and Nicola Lane. Despite attempts by community members to help, the bird continued to evade capture.

La Plata Police Department’s Corporal B. Smith (#643) responded to the call and located the bird near Camden Circle and Gramby Court. Using a blanket, Cpl. Smith was able to safely capture the waterfowl.

Animal control confirmed that the bird was not endangered and advised that releasing it into a nearby water source in the neighborhood was the best course of action. The bird was released safely, and community members expressed gratitude for the care and quick response provided by Cpl. Smith and Charles County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Gustafson (#584).

This incident is a reminder of the many roles law enforcement officers play each day—protecting not only the people in our communities, but sometimes even the wildlife.