Hollywood Man Faces Assault Charge After Domestic Dispute

Paul D. Bennett, 71, of Hollywood, is facing criminal charges after a domestic assault that occurred earlier this month at his residence, according to documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Bennett was arrested on April 4, 2025, and charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor offense. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

The case stems from an incident at Bennett’s residence on Iron Horse Lane, where Deputy Andrew Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 5:31 p.m. on April 4, 2025, to investigate a reported assault.

In his official statement of probable cause, Deputy Budd wrote:

“On 04/04/2025 I responded to 24805 Iron Horse Rd, Hollywood, Maryland 20636 for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with female victim who indicated she was assaulted by Paul Bennett which resulted in her having visible signs of injury.”

“The victim stated she and the defendant are in an intimate relationship and reside together. I observed bruising/redness to both of the victim’s arms. The victim would state the defendant had pushed her and punched her in the chest multiple times during the assault.”

Deputy Budd also interviewed Bennett at the scene. In Bennett’s statement to the deputy, he acknowledged an argument but denied any physical contact:

Bennett stated the two were involved in an argument due to him staying out late the previous night, and stated no assault occurred whatsoever.

Despite his denial, the deputy observed what appeared to be recent injuries on Bennett himself:

“I observed a small puncture-type wound to the defendant’s right hand. The drying blood surrounding it was bright red in color as was the small blood spot on his tank top, indicating the active bleeding was recent.”

Further evidence came from a bystander, who provided video footage showing the altercation. Deputy Budd summarized the footage in his report:

“Video footage sent to me by a bystander showed the defendant approaching the victim in an expeditious manner with his fists balled. The victim would place her hands in front of her in an apparent attempt to keep distance between her and the defendant. The defendant would continue attempting to get close to the victim, walking toward her and striking her arms.”

Bennett was initially held without bond following his arrest, but during a bail review hearing on April 7, 2025, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser released him on his own recognizance. Court records show a pre-trial supervision assessment was ordered on the same day.

Bennett waived his right to an attorney during his initial appearance, according to court records. The case remains open, and a court date has been set for May 15, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown.

