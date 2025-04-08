Lexington Park Woman Charged After Attempting to Strike Woman with Car

Annette I. Williams, 38, of Lexington Park, is facing assault charges following an incident last week in which she allegedly attempted to run over a neighbor during a heated argument, according to court records filed in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Williams was arrested on April 3, 2025, and charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, stemming from a confrontation on Chisleytown Road in St. Inigoes.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the scene around 11:58 a.m. after a report of an assault.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with an adult female victim, who reported that she had been walking to her mailbox at the end of her driveway when Williams entered the property to deliver items to another resident. The victim said the two began a verbal dispute, and that Williams stood “close to her face” while yelling.

The victim alleged that during the altercation, Williams “lifted a balled fist up looking like she was going to swing on [her].” The victim told Williams to leave the property, after which Williams returned to her Chevrolet HHR.

While inside the vehicle, Williams allegedly continued yelling and “made threats about trying to run [the victim] over,” according to the statement. The victim said she was standing approximately three feet from the driveway on the grass when Williams began to drive the vehicle.

“She turned the vehicle into [my] direction, coming within approximately one foot of where I was standing. I had to jump out of the way due to being in fear of getting struck by the vehicle,” the victim stated.

The court document notes that the victim positively identified Williams, citing previous personal interactions with her.

Deputy Rycyzyn also interviewed a female witness, who confirmed she was outside with the victim during the incident. The witness said that she saw Williams drive into the driveway and witnessed the verbal dispute unfold.

She told authorities that the victim and Williams were “yelling at each other while face to face” and that Williams “raised a balled fist up and looked like she was going to strike the victim.”

The witness further stated that after the altercation, Williams got back into her vehicle and “drove forward towards the victim, who was standing on the grass away from the driveway.” She added that she believed Williams “was going to strike the victim with the vehicle.”

Williams was initially held without bond, but during a bail review on April 4, 2025, she was released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for May 1, 2025 in Leonardtown.