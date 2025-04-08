CSM Combines Writing and Math Centers to Enhance Student Support

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has updated its math and writing centers into a combined location at the La Plata Campus, while continuing to offer dedicated math and writing assistance at its Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses. CSM’s writing center services are free to the Southern Maryland community.

CSM’s Math Resource Centers offer a supportive academic environment where students can build confidence in all subjects that involve mathematical concepts. The Math Resource Center team supports students with individualized success strategies that develop an understanding of how math works and why math matters, while promoting and encouraging lifelong learning.

“Our Writing Center and Math Resource Centers will complement each other and provide an inclusive and supportive environment where students can build confidence with their academic pursuits,” said Stephanie McCaslin, Dean of Learning Resources in the Division of Learning. “This integration marks a significant step in enhancing critical learning support for students in foundational courses, helping them build early academic momentum and succeed in upper-level courses. Our tutors empower students with individualized success strategies, that enhance understanding, reinforce real-world significance, and cultivate a commitment to lifelong learning.”



Jaime Davis, a veteran deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, completed her final CSM course in March, saving her most difficult subject for last – math.

“I went to the center, and can I just say, they are wonderful,” Davis said. “I am so impressed at how good they are with math. They did not make me feel stupid; I was making a simple mistake, and they made me feel so much better about it. After I was done with the lesson, I decided to stay and work on a quiz by myself. I got an A on that quiz!”

In addition to tutoring services, the Writing Center in La Plata will host a new writer’s process series starting in May, presented in partnership with Professor Emeritus Richard Siciliano and the CSM Foundation on behalf of the Emily Creswick fund.

“Our goal is to feature local writers, including our own faculty and staff who are published authors, and give them a platform to share their creative processes, said McCaslin. Each session will highlight an author’s process, including their inspirations, tools, and methods, and the series will be open to students, staff, faculty, and community members,”

The Writer’s Process Series will be held monthly at the Writing Center, on the first Tuesday of each month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., starting Tuesday, May 6. Sessions will include a talk by the local author, who will discuss their writing process – including inspiration, drafting, revision, and more, followed by a hands-on exercise and a group discussion.

The first featured will be CSM’s own circulation librarian, Samuel Flemming, author of several science fiction/fantasy novels. The confirmed author for June is Kate Lassman, a CSM adjunct faculty, and writing center tutor. Lassman is a published poet who is also writing a murder mystery novel.



There are several locations for CSM’s math centers.

Math Resource Center locations and hours:

La Plata Campus: Learning Resource Center, Room 212

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Leonardtown Campus: Building B, Room 115

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Prince Frederick Campus: Building A, Room 221

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There is also a virtual Math Resource Center via Zoom, available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The link is available to CSM students via MyLearning.

CSM also hosts a central writing center where students can get personalized feedback and guidance to improve their writing skills, regardless of their level of experience.

Writing Center locations and hours:

La Plata Campus: Learning Resource Building, Room 211

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Leonardtown Campus: Building B, Room 111

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Prince Frederick Campus: Building A, Room 125

Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The virtual writing center is available on Zoom from Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about CSM’s math centers, please visit https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/learning-support/math-resource-center/index.html.

For more information about CSM’s Writing Center and support, please visit https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/learning-support/writing-center/index.html.

At CSM, students also have access to free online tutoring. For more information about tutoring services, please visit Tutoring at College of Southern Maryland.