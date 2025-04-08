Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Alleged Shoplifting and Juvenile Endangerment

Zoey Grace McGhee, age 18, of Lexington Park, is facing criminal charges after authorities say she participated in a retail theft with a juvenile at a Dollar Tree store earlier this month.

McGhee was arrested on April 4, 2025, and charged with two misdemeanors: theft under $100 and contributing to the condition of a child, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest followed a report made around 8:18 p.m. on April 4 by the manager of Dollar Tree located on North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. The store manager told responding Deputy Reppel that “two white females had stolen approximately $15–20 worth of items from the store.” One suspect, described as “wearing a blue floral dress and a black pullover hoodie,” was later identified as McGhee. The second, a juvenile, was described as wearing “a purple jacket and pink backpack.”

The manager reported that McGhee and the juvenile entered the store around 7:45 p.m., “walked to the drink aisle and took a drink from the cooler,” then “walked to the makeup beauty aisle, took multiple items, and concealed them in a backpack.” The report adds that both individuals “grabbed more items from the shelf and proceeded to the bathroom.” When they exited the bathroom, neither suspect had items in hand, and the deputy noted that it was “assumed the rest of the items were concealed in their backpacks.”

The pair reportedly “passed all points of sale without paying for any items.” Law enforcement made contact with both individuals around 8:58 p.m.

A search “incident to arrest” revealed stolen merchandise in their bags. According to the report, “multiple stolen items from multiple stores were located,” including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet — all located along Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Items from Family Dollar were recovered and returned, and that store “refused charges.” No items from Ollie’s were found in McGhee’s possession; however, items from that store were found on the juvenile.

The report emphasizes that “both defendant Zoey McGhee and the juvenile victim were together during the thefts from these stores.”

From McGhee’s possession, the following Dollar Tree items were recovered, totaling $17.23 with tax:

BP Tea Tree Sheet Mask – $1.25

Hydrating Aloe Facial Sheet Mask 2-Pack – $1.25

Cocoa Butter Facial Mask – $1.25

BP Face 2-Step Cucumber and Grapefruit – $1.25

MS Platinum Sheet Mask (2) – $2.50

MS 24K Gold Sheet Mask (2) – $2.50

MS Red Wine Sheet Mask (2) – $2.50

BP Mermaid Sprinkle Glitter Gel Mask (2) – $2.50

MS 4-Step Facial To-Go Kit – $1.25

The juvenile reportedly possessed:

Jarritos Tamarind Soda (25.36 oz) – $1.25

Jarritos Mandarin Soda (25.36 oz) – $1.25

Libby 100% Pineapple Juice (10 oz) – $1.25

Tropicana Orange Juice 100% (15.2 oz) – $1.25

Welch’s Orange Pineapple (16 oz) – $1.25

Faygo Cotton Candy 4-pack (12 oz) – $1.25

Speed Stick Ocean Surf (1.8 oz) – $1.25

Jarritos Pineapple Soda (25.36 oz) – $1.25

Total: $10.45 after tax

From the juvenile’s possession, items from Ollie’s included:

Pringles Chips

Corona Bottle Props

LED Light Strips

Fidget Cube

Harmchica Item

Bag of BBQ Chips

Amos Peeler ZTM Gummy Mango Candy

The total value of the Ollie’s items was not determined. All recovered merchandise was returned to the respective stores.

McGhee was arrested at approximately 9:43 p.m. on April 4, 2025, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

McGhee was formally charged with:

Theft: Less Than $100 – punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine

Contribute to Condition of Child – punishable by up to 3 years in jail and/or a $2,500 fine

McGhee was released the following day on her own recognizance.

