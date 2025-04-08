Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lusby – Multiple Helicopters Requested

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a Calvert County deputy came across a serious motor vehicle collision at Route 4 and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby.

The deputy quickly advised there were multiple vehicles involved with one vehicle overturned, and two patients reportedly trapped.

A serious motor vehicle collision assignment was dispatched which brought firefighters and rescue personnel from Solomons and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squads.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 3-vehicle collision with one overturned and one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single trapped patient in under 14 minutes.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 6, along with the flight crews from Trooper 7 who responded by vehicle to the scene.

All three patients are being flown to area trauma centers.

Police remain on the scene and advised there will be extended delays. Northbound Rt. 4 at Rousby Hall Rd in Lusby is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.