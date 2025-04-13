Defense Commissary Agency Announces Extension of Commissary Benefit to Military Civilian Employees

DeCA announces extension of pilot expansion of commissary benefit to military civilian employees

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) will extend the dates of the current pilot for Department of Defense (DoD) civilian employees to shop at select commissary stores in the continental United States to Dec. 31.

The DoD-approved pilot originally ran Dec. 5, 2024 through April 4, 2025.

All civilian employees (appropriated and non-appropriated) with DoD identification will be able to continue shopping at one of the 16 commissaries participating in the pilot program.

The pilot program objective was to test the feasibility of expanding commissary access to DoD civilians at all stateside commissaries.

Ultimately, allowing DoD civilians to shop in the commissaries is expected to generate additional patron savings through increased sales volume, lower pricing and increased supplier promotions.

The 16 stores offering the pilot are located at the following installations:

Alaska: Eielson Air Force Base

California: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and Fort Irwin

Georgia: Marine Corps Logistical Base Albany and Robins Air Force Base

Maryland : Naval Air Station Patuxent River

: Oklahoma: Altus Air Force Base

Texas: Laughlin Air Force Base

Virginia: Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base commissaries), Fort Gregg-Adams, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (Little Creek Commissary), Naval Base Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Ship Yard (Portsmouth)

This authorization does not include benefit access for family members of DoD civilian employees and former or retired DoD civilian employees, the purchase of tobacco or alcohol products and Commissary CLICK2GO online shopping privileges