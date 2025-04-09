Calvert County Relaxes Chicken and Poultry Laws

Calvert County Government announced that backyard chickens just got easier!

Always dreamed of starting your own flock? The new Calvert County Zoning Ordinance (effective March 1, 2025) now allows chickens and poultry on non-farm properties 1 acre or larger without special exception.

Smaller lots still need special exception approval, and all other livestock requires at least 2 acres, but this is great news for poultry lovers.

This new ordinance will help:

Enjoy fresh eggs right from your backyard and encourage local, healthy and sustainable food practices.

For more details, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/ZoningOrdinance.