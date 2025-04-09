Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Couch Fire at Hotel Charles, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 5:27 a.m., firefighters responded to the Hotel Charles located at 15110 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville, for the reported smoke in the building.

Firefighters from Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties responded to the scene with first arriving units finding nothing evident from the 2-story commercial structure.

Upon entering the structure with additional crews performing a 360 walk around, crews located heavy smoke inside and reported searches and evacuations were underway.

Firefighters quickly located a couch on fire in one of the rooms, the fire was extinguished within 5 minutes with no extensions located. Power was secured to the structure

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond to assist the displaced occupants of the 10 units. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted to respond and investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.