Maryland State Police Aviation Command Regrets to Announce Passing of Retired Sergeant Christopher Tappan

It is with profound sadness that the Maryland State Police – Aviation Command announces the death of retired Sergeant Christopher Tappan after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sgt. Tappan joined the Maryland State Police in 2004, working the Bel Air Barrack until transferring into MSPAC in 2007. Sgt. Tappan was previously assigned to Troopers 2 and 8 before assuming section supervisor at Trooper 1. He retired last month to focus on his battle with cancer.

Chris originally hailed from New York, where he served in multiple first responder roles and assisted at ground zero in the wake of 9/11. However, his proudest role was as that of a father to his three children and husband to his wife, Jennifer.

Chris has dedicated his life to serving his community, the State of Maryland, and has helped to save many lives. Our thoughts are with Sgt. Tappan’s family, friends and coworkers (past and present) who had the great honor of working with him.

