Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit Seeking Fugitive’s Whereabouts

Officers assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Antwone Demetrious Grooms, 35, of Washington, D.C., Grooms has three warrants for his arrest.

Grooms is 5’7” and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

He has been known to carry firearms.

Anyone with information on Grooms’ whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Rickard at 301-752-9258.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Grooms’ arrest.

