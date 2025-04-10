72-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Forklift in Charlotte Hall

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, at approximately 2:24 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Underwood Farms Way located off of Mount Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller reported a 72-year-old male was run over by a forklift, with the victim having unknown injuries due to the caller not being on scene.

Crews arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter to land nearby, and advised they applied a tourniquet to the victim.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Helicopter Trooper 2. Flight medics were advised the patient was conscious alert, and breathing wile suffering from a serious leg injury.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center.