Lexington Park Man Accused of Pointing BB Gun at Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute

A neighborhood disagreement over a shared driveway led to criminal charges for Jeffrey Keith Reid, 58, of Lexington Park, who authorities say pointed a realistic-looking BB gun at his neighbor and threatened to shoot him.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Reid was arrested on April 8, 2025, following an incident that took place outside his home on Spring Lake Drive.

Deputy C. Stamp of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance involving a firearm at approximately 7:30 p.m. The call led the deputy to a residence on Spring Lake Drive, near Reid’s residence.

Upon arrival, Deputy Stamp made contact with an adult male victim who reported that he shared a driveway with Reid and had gone to Reid’s door to ask him to move his vehicle. The victim was reportedly upset because Reid’s truck was parked on what he believed to be his side of the driveway.

According to the victim, he knocked on Reid’s door and asked him to reposition the vehicle. The situation quickly escalated.

The victim told police that Reid “became irate” and then “retrieved ‘a gun’ from the driver’s area of his vehicle,” which was described as a green Ford pickup truck. The victim said Reid “cocked the gun, pointed it at him, and stated, ‘I could shoot you.'”

At the time of the confrontation, the victim said he was approximately 8 to 10 feet away from Reid.

The victim described the weapon as a “black pistol.” He told Deputy Stamp that after the confrontation, Reid placed the firearm on the passenger side of the truck and then went into his house.

Shortly afterward, the victim observed Reid come back outside. “He said the defendant was blowing leaves around the area of his truck where the gun was retrieved from,” according to the statement of probable cause. The victim then saw Reid “retrieve the gun from the passenger side of the vehicle and place it in the toolbox located in the bed of the vehicle.”

A search of the vehicle was conducted based on probable cause. Inside the toolbox, deputies found both a leaf blower and a “small black in color realistic BB gun.” Investigators noted that the BB gun “does ‘cock back’ like a realistic firearm,” which they said was consistent with the victim’s description of the incident.

Reid was advised of his Miranda rights at approximately 4:38 p.m. and “waived his rights,” but he “did not provide a statement about the BB gun,” according to Deputy Stamp’s report.

Reid has been formally charged with two counts:

First-degree assault (a felony) under Maryland Criminal Law 3-202, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Second-degree assault (a misdemeanor) under Maryland Criminal Law 3-203, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $2,500 fine.

Reid was initially held without bond following his arrest on April 8, 2025. A bail review hearing was held the next day, on April 9, but the hold without bond was upheld. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

