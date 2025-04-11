ALERT: Fraudulent Website Impersonating the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) has recently become aware of a fraudulent website operating under the domain fireheros.org.

This unauthorized site is a direct and deceptive copy of our official website, www.firehero.org, and is impersonating our organization in an attempt to solicit cryptocurrency donations under false pretenses. (No S after firehero)

This is a serious case of phishing and brand impersonation. The site unlawfully uses our name, logo, and copyrighted content in an effort to mislead supporters and exploit the generosity of those who wish to honor and support America’s fallen firefighters and their families.

We have submitted a formal request to the domain host to take immediate action to suspend or remove this fraudulent website. Protecting the integrity of our mission and the trust of our supporters is our highest priority.

Important Reminder: The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation does not solicit donations by phone, nor do we employ outside companies to do so. If you wish to support our mission, you can make a secure donation:

If you encounter suspicious activity or receive questionable requests, please report them immediately to [email protected].