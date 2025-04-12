One Flown, Two Others Injured After Another Serious Crash at Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf

April 11, 2025

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a multi-vehicle collision with entrapment.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in under 10 minutes.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to one patient suffering an altered level of consciousness.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 50-year-old female to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A 63-year-old male, and a 53-year-old female were transported to an area hospital with minor/non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded and investigated the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.




