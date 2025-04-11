Calvert County Administrator Julian “Mark” Willis Announces Retirement

Calvert County announces the retirement of County Administrator Julian “Mark” Willis, effective June 30, 2025. Willis, a dedicated public servant and leader, has played an integral role in shaping the county’s growth and development through his esteemed career.

Willis was appointed county administrator in 2020, following his tenure as the director of planning & zoning from 2016 to 2019. Prior to this, he served as deputy director of public works, overseeing critical infrastructure programs, including the solid waste and water & sewer enterprise fund programs, highway maintenance, and the fleet maintenance and management division, where he was the first to hold the position from 2000 to 2016.

Before transitioning to local government, Willis served with distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 21 years. Willis spent 10 years as an enlisted Marine and 10 years as an officer after earning a degree in Psychology from the University of Florida. Growing up as a tenant farmer, he learned the value of hard work and perseverance at a young age.

Those lessons shaped his leadership style and work ethic throughout his life and military career. His impressive military career included roles as a Marine Corps drill instructor at Parris Island, South Carolina; an instructor at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York; and air delivery platoon commander at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He also held a pivotal role in manpower management at U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters.



Willis’ service as a ground combat Marine included three combat tours, and he was the most junior Marine assigned to the original mission to free American hostages in Iran in 1979-1980. His extensive military education includes graduating with honors from the Army Combined Logistics Advanced Officers course and the Army War College at Fort Lee, Virginia. He is also a distinguished honor graduate from the U.S. Army Ranger and Airborne schools, as well as the U.S. Army Rigger school.

Beyond his professional achievements, Willis has been deeply committed to the community, serving on numerous boards, including the Calvert County Historical Society, Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, Relay for Life, Distinguished Young Women and as president of his homeowners association. He is a proud 2014 graduate of Leadership Maryland and a 2021 graduate of the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.

“Mark Willis has been an invaluable asset to Calvert County, leading with integrity, dedication and a deep commitment to our community,” said Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) President Earl “Buddy” Hance. From his decades of distinguished military service to his pivotal roles in county government, Mark has shaped our county and the progress we see today. His vision, hard work and desire for public service are an inspiration to all, and we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Reflecting on his career, Willis said, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community. I am grateful for the many dedicated colleagues I’ve worked alongside and for the trust the citizens have placed in me over the years. My legacy is that while I was tough at times, I maintained a ‘fair is fair’ approach to every county employee and expressed a sincere desire to provide the best possible service to our citizens. They deserve the best we can offer.”

Willis has a personal motto, credited to civil rights campaigner Rita Mae Brown, that has guided his career: “If the action we are about to take does not make us better, don’t take it.”

The BOCC and all of Calvert County Government extends their deepest gratitude to Mark Willis for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication. His legacy of service will leave a lasting impact on our community.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

