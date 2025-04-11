School Resource Officer Jaime Davis on Her Way to Four-Year Degree after CSM

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Jaime Davis wears many hats. She serves as the School Resource Officer at Leonardtown High School, is raising her teenage son, and is about to graduate from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) after more than 20 years pursuing her degree.

Davis began taking community college courses after high school but paused her education to work full time.

“I took a long break from pursuing my degree, but working at the high school inspired me to continue my quest to further my education,” the deputy said.

The 19-year veteran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has served as a School Resource Officer for both Margaret Brent Middle School and Leonardtown Middle School, and for the past four years, Leonardtown High School.

In March, Davis completed her final class needed for her associate’s degree at CSM – Math1010, a general education requirement.

“I have never been good at math, so I waited until the end for the hardest course for me,” she said. “My professors understand that to some people math does not come easy. They helped me whenever I had questions or needed guidance.”



With the math class completed, Davis has been accepted to the University of Maryland Global Campus, where she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“I would highly recommend CSM to other working adults looking to further their education and careers,” she said. “As a working mother, I found CSM to be inclusive to my schedule and my life. I was able to take in-person classes in the evenings, as well as hybrid and virtual classes.

“My professors were accessible and helpful when I had questions,” she continued. “Advisors at CSM were always available and ready and willing to assist with any questions I had. The advisors helped me chart my path toward graduation. CSM made it possible for me to come back to my education and fulfill my goals.”

“At CSM, we welcome everyone, including high school students, retirees, or working parents,” said Tracy Harris, vice president of CSM’s Division of Student Equity and Success. “Access is one of our core pillars, and we work to remove barriers to higher education. Our second and third pillars are momentum and mobility. CSM takes persistence seriously and regularly examines its culture, policies, and practices to improve student outcomes. CSM offers educational pathways to improve lives, strengthening partnerships to increase career and transfer opportunities.

“We are proud to offer educational pathways to law enforcement officers and those from all walks of life,” Harris said.

