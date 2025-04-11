Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Celebrates Legislation Expanding Economic Growth and Heritage Tourism

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area and the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition proudly celebrated the passage of SB0980, allowing more funds to support Maryland’s heritage and economy.

The legislation, sponsored by Sens. Paul Corderman and Michael A. Jackson, increases funding for the Maryland Heritage Areas Program—from $6 million to $12 million annually and raises caps on grants to heritage organizations from $100,000 to $300,000 —allowing for higher levels of program and product development and more impactful capital projects.

“Maryland is only one of two states in the nation with a state-based heritage area program, which speaks volumes about how deeply we value our history and its powerful role in the American story,” said Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. “We also recognize the economic strength of our heritage and the vital role heritage tourism plays across the state.

This legislation, along with the Maryland Heritage Areas Program, is essential to making sure everyone sees themselves in Maryland’s story for generations to come. We are truly grateful to Sens. Corderman and Jackson and the Moore-Miller Administration for championing this effort to expand heritage tourism and highlight the incredible range of stories, cultures, and communities that make Maryland unique.”



Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas, which cover a portion of every county in the state and the City of Baltimore, are an economic powerhouse. By drawing visitors to Maryland’s historic sites, towns, and natural areas, they, along with tourism partners, pump an estimated $2.4 billion into Maryland’s economy annually and support more than 40,000 jobs, delivering a strong and proven return on investment. Every $1 the state invests in the Heritage Areas Program generates an estimated $7 in economic benefits for local communities.

“I was proud to be a sponsor on this important piece of legislation for Maryland,” Sen. Michael A. Jackson said. “This legislation will allow for additional funding in the future to highlight and lift up the stories of all Marylanders. It will assist the Maryland Heritage Area program in providing access to grants and funding to organizations and communities across our great state that will build our economic strength, which is particularly important now that so many are facing hardship at the federal level. It is a win for Maryland!”

While the legislation does not guarantee funding, it allows for the Maryland Heritage Areas Program to receive a greater share of Program Open Space funding from the state’s transfer tax should it become available.

“I was honored to assist with this important bill passing,” Sen. Paul Corderman said. “I look forward to continuing to support the work done by the heritage areas across the state. We appreciate the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition involvement as well, with lining up countless pieces of testimony!”

Additionally, the legislation will help Maryland prepare to honor two important anniversaries—the United States’ 250th in 2026 and Maryland’s 400th in 2034—ensuring these historic milestones receive the recognition they deserve while fostering pride and community across the state.

“The passage of this legislation comes at a critical time for our state’s heritage as we approach both the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding in 2026 and the 400th anniversary of the state itself in 2034,” Nicholas Redding, president and CEO of Preservation Maryland said. “Given the many challenges and opportunities ahead, we made this legislation a top priority, which now paves the way for increased funding, larger grants, and better outcomes for Maryland’s Heritage Area program.”

Maryland’s heritage areas are locally designated and state-certified regions where public and private partners make commitments to preserve historical, cultural, and natural resources for sustainable economic development through heritage tourism. At the local level, heritage areas focus community attention on often under-appreciated aspects of history, living culture, and distinctive natural areas, thus fostering a stronger sense of pride in the places where Marylanders live and work.

About the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area : As a newly designated National Heritage Area, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area represents Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and southern Prince George’s Counties with a mission to enhance the region through innovative heritage tourism experiences, comprehensive cultural and natural resource conservation, and excellence in educational opportunities. To learn more, visit our website.

