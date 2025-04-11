Governor Moore Signs Legislation to Strengthen Maryland’s Workforce

4/8/2025 – Governor Wes Moore presided over the first bill signing ceremony of 2025, which included bills under the Moore-Miller Administration’s legislative agenda to strengthen Maryland’s workforce.

The legislation signed today strengthens the apprenticeship pipeline in Maryland, creates pathways to meaningful employment for Marylanders with disabilities, and helps to fast track license approval for health care workers impacted by federal layoffs and firings.

“This legislative session began with uncertainty, as Maryland faced both the largest budget challenge since the Great Recession and a new federal administration that turned its back on Maryland’s workers and economy,” said Gov. Moore. “We looked ‘impossible’ straight in the eyes, and we didn’t flinch. In partnership with the General Assembly, we are building pathways to work, wages, and wealth—even as the White House seeks to lay off thousands of employees. The legislation I sign today will help grow our economy and build new pipelines to employment for all.”

“Passing the RAISE Act and the Model Employer Act is part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s broader mission to build a stronger economy with a workforce that reflects the full talent and diversity of Maryland,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “Whether it’s expanding access to high-quality, paid apprenticeships that allow Marylanders to earn while they learn, or removing barriers so individuals with disabilities can fully participate in the workforce—these bills reflect our belief that a stronger economy begins with a workforce that includes everyone.”

Included among the bills Governor Moore signed are:

The Registered Apprenticeship Investments for a Stronger Economy (RAISE) Act, to expand and create career pathways to good-paying jobs through registered apprenticeships. The legislation creates two new programs to incentivize and aid employers from non-traditional industries—including the state’s lighthouse sectors like cybersecurity and aerospace—to adopt the apprenticeship model. The bill also stands up the Maryland Office of Registered Apprenticeship Development, through which the Moore-Miller Administration aims to scale up and increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities available to Marylanders. Through this model, Maryland is leading the nation in creating chances for workers to earn while learning valuable and marketable skills.

The Model Employer Act, to direct the Department of Disabilities to implement new policies to support employment and job training for Marylanders with disabilities. Under the legislation the Department of Disabilities will create a new Office of Disability Employment Advancement and Policy, which will work to enact innovative policies designed to connect Marylanders with disabilities with good-paying jobs.

The governor also signed into law Health Occupations – Authorization to Practice for Former Federal Employees and Dental Applicants Licensed or Certified in Another State, instructing the Maryland Department of Health to expedite license approval for fired federal health care workers who have been licensed in other states—allowing them to practice their health occupation in Maryland. These directions to the Maryland Department of Health supplement the Moore-Miller Administration’s broader strategy for recruiting and retaining laid off federal workers.

