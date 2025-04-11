Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust Acquires Their 56th Conservation Easement With 136-Acre Farm in Mechanicsville

Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust has acquired its 56th conservation easement in St. Mary’s County with the addition of 136 acres on Flora Corner Rd. in Mechanicsville.

The property is owned by Joseph Carrico and has been in his family for more than 100 years. It’s used primarily for row-crop farming and recreational hunting. “The funds from the easement have allowed us to keep it as farmland and in the family,” Joseph said. “I’m happy with the outcome.”

“We are particularly happy with completion of this easement in these tumultuous times when funding is scarce,” says PTLT executive director Abby Greenwell. “We are getting it done where it counts and saving land from development forever.”

With Dixon Family Farm soon to join the ranks of protected land, the region continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to agricultural preservation. These lands will remain farmland forever, thanks to funding from the Rural Legacy Program and support from the St. Mary’s County Commissioners.

Regional Conservation Impact

7,011 acres conserved by PTLT in St. Mary’s County

570,999 acres protected statewide—equal to 432,575 football fields

$2.2M in recent funding awarded to protect a 437-acre waterfront parcel in the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area

Why This Matters:

Preserves working farms for future agriculture

Supports military readiness, reducing encroachment near NAS PAX

Balances smart growth with open space and natural resource protection

The ongoing conservation efforts in St. Mary’s County reflect a deep commitment to protecting the region’s rural heritage, natural resources, and quality of life. By prioritizing smart growth and strategic land preservation, local economic development plays a key role in supporting these initiatives, ensuring that agriculture, military readiness, and the environment can thrive together for generations to come.