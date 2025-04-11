Traffic Notice: Wildewood Boulevard Turn Lane & Sidewalk Retrofit Project to Begin April 14th, 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will be installing a new right-turn lane and sidewalk on Wildewood Boulevard, between White Oak Parkway and Maryland Route 235 (Three Notch Road).

The project is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, April 14, 2025, with completion in approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

A traffic control plan will be implemented for the duration of the road and sidewalk construction.

Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Motorists are advised to use caution and follow signage. Please remain alert to work crews, changing traffic patterns, and equipment and consider alternate travel routes to avoid delays in traffic.

Questions may be directed to John Wise with DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook, X, and Instagram for regular updates.