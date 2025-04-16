UPDATE: Details Released After Waldorf Couple Charged in Counterfeit Bills and Stolen Vehicles Case

UPDATE 4/16/2025: Two individuals from Waldorf have been charged in connection with a series of incidents involving counterfeit currency, the use of a stolen luxury vehicle, and multiple entries into a secured impound lot, according to court documents filed in Charles County District Court. The investigation was led by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 24, 2025, at approximately 1:08 a.m., Deputy First Class Wedding, of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call at the McDonald’s located at at Mall Circle in Waldorf. According to his report, a counterfeit $20 bill had been used during a drive-through transaction.

The officer stated that the cashier reported the person using the bill was a Black male who appeared to be in his 20s and had what appeared to be a handgun in his lap while sitting in a black BMW sedan. After completing the transaction, the suspect drove away.

Officer Wedding noted that a law enforcement database check revealed the vehicle’s registration matched one reported stolen from Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf on February 23, 2025.

A lookout for the BMW was issued. A deputy later located the vehicle near Sam’s Club on Crain Highway, but the suspect fled during a traffic stop attempt. The vehicle pursuit was terminated at the Prince George’s County line. Officers conducted a canvass in that area and found the BMW abandoned. They located an additional counterfeit bill next to the car and observed that the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the BMW did not appear authentic.

On February 26, 2025, police executed a search and seizure warrant on the recovered BMW 750i. They found several counterfeit $20 bills inside, as well as paperwork addressed to Titus Zing Mayo, including a W-2 form and probation-related documents. The true VIN was identified, revealing the vehicle had a value of $52,366.06.

Law enforcement database checks confirmed the car had been reported stolen from Anne Arundel County on October 18, 2024. The vehicle had been recovered on February 4, 2025, but was stolen again that same day from the tow lot where it was stored.

Also on February 24, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., two suspects used two counterfeit $20 bills to pay a Domino’s pizza delivery driver in the parking lot at Amber Leaf Place. Officers later reviewed surveillance footage from Amber Leaf Place and identified Titus Mayo and Niquerial Battle leaving an apartment at Amber Leaf Place, walking to the delivery location, and later returning—Battle carrying a pizza box.

The counterfeit bills used in this transaction were recovered, and both had the same serial number as the bills recovered from the BMW.

On February 27, 2025, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a silver Hyundai Santa Fe was observed on surveillance cameras at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Annex Impound Lot, located on Audie Lane, in La Plata, and the adjacent Charles County Public Schools bus lot.

Det. Chadbourne reviewed the footage and identified the Hyundai as registered to Niquerial Battle. Inside the vehicle was a Black male in dark-colored clothing, later identified as Titus Mayo. His side profile was clearly visible and was compared to his booking photograph, confirming the identification.

The Hyundai Santa Fe was observed dropping off Mayo in the area near the bus lot. Surveillance footage then captured a male exiting the front passenger seat, walking between parked buses, and entering the property. Officers later observed damage to a fence, including a cut fence post and cut barbed wire, valued at approximately $150.

Additional footage from the CCSO Annex showed Mayo scaling a fence into the Emergency Operations Center’s secured lot and then entering the Fleet overflow lot, separate from the impound and EOC. He was observed walking around the lot. Mayo gained access to the BMW, but did not remove anything, according to the documents. He reportedly left behind incriminating evidence inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was seen leaving the premises around 7:18 p.m. Mayo and the Hyundai Santa Fe were not observed on the property after that time.

Detectives also reviewed surveillance footage from Amber Leaf Place. On February 27 at 5:34 p.m., Niquerial Battle was seen exiting her apartment and entering the Hyundai Santa Fe. She was wearing a yellow hooded shirt—the same outfit later observed in the impound lot video. She returned at 8:19 p.m., still wearing the same shirt.

Based on the investigation, arrest warrants were issued on March 13, 2025, for both suspects.

Niquerial Battle, 21, was arrested on March 14, charged with:

Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000

Motor vehicle/unlawful taking

Conspiracy to commit fourth-degree burglary She was released the same day on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond.

Titus Zing Mayo, 21, remained at large until March 20.

On March 19, Neighborhood Enforcement Officers saw Mayo driving a Chevrolet Corvette near St. Ignatius and Village Street. When officers tried to stop him, he fled.

On March 20, Mayo was located again, still driving the same Corvette, which was later confirmed stolen from Charles County. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted and apprehended Mayo without incident.

Following his arrest, officers executed a search warrant at Mayo’s residence, where they recovered over $12,000 in counterfeit currency and an extended handgun magazine. Police linked Mayo to additional counterfeit cases at other pizza locations in the county.

According to court filings, Titus Zing Mayo faces the following charges:

Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000 (Felony)

Motor vehicle/unlawful taking (Felony)

Two counts of possession/issue of forged currency (Misdemeanor)

Three counts of burglary – 4th degree with theft intent (Misdemeanor)

He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. A bail review hearing on March 21 confirmed the no-bond status.

Detective D. Chadbourne of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Authorities state they are working with other agencies to determine whether Mayo may be connected to other counterfeit incidents in the region.

4/13/2025: Detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with passing counterfeit money, burglary, and possessing stolen vehicles. On February 24, 2025, a lone male suspect used a counterfeit bill at a fast-food drive-through located on Mall Circle in Waldorf. The cashier recognized the bill as fraudulent but observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect’s lap. The cashier complied with the transaction and provided the suspect with cash change, but immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office as the suspect drove away.

Officers in the vicinity quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, a BMW, and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect fled. The BMW was later discovered abandoned on Mattawoman Lane. Officers noted that the car’s VIN appeared altered, and they observed what appeared to be fake currency on the ground beside the vehicle. The car was impounded. Patrol officers obtained a search warrant for the car and recovered documents with a potential suspect’s name and multiple fake bills within the vehicle. It was also confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from another county.

As detectives worked to identify the suspect, an unknown male, matching the suspect’s description, targeted a storage lot where the stolen BMW was being kept. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect was driven to the lot and gained access several times. The second time, he gained entry into the stolen BMW but did not appear to remove anything, though he left incriminating evidence on the vehicle.

Through further investigation, detectives positively identified the suspect as Titus Zing Mayo, 21, of Waldorf. Niquerial Battle, 21, of Waldorf, was identified as an accomplice. Arrest warrants were obtained on March 13 for both suspects. On March 14, Battle was located by detectives and arrested and charged with conspiracy of burglary, theft, and other related crimes. She was released by a district court commissioner on an unsecured bond later that day.

On March 19, Neighborhood Enforcement Officers observed Mayo operating a Chevrolet Corvette in the area of St. Ignatius and Village Street. Officers attempted to stop Mayo, but he again fled. On March 20, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, Mayo was located while operating the same Chevrolet Corvette, which was determined to be stolen from Charles County. Officers were able to apprehend Mayo without further incident. A search warrant was executed at Mayo’s residence, leading to the recovery of additional evidence –over $12,000 in counterfeit bills and an extended handgun magazine. Detectives also linked him to similar counterfeit currency cases at pizza carry-outs in the county.

Mayo was charged with burglary, possession and distribution of forged U.S. currency, auto theft, and other related crimes. Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if Mayo can be connected to similar cases. Mayo is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Chadbourne is investigating.