It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leslie “Page” Bowen on April 7th, 2025, at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 10th, 1940. Page was the loving Husband of Barbara A Bowen and loving Father to Donnie and Jimmy.

Page worked for WSSC for 35 years starting as a mechanic helper, then heading the electrical and mechanical shop at two of the largest treatment plants. He was also an avid farmer who took pride in raising quality cattle, planting vegetable gardens, cutting grass and tending to his chicken and egg business. He met his beautiful wife at the age of 18 and has shared countless memories full of love and happiness. He was the heart and soul of his family, a true patriarch. He was loved deeply by so many and will be missed beyond measure

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Barbara Bowen. Loving sons Donnie Bowen (Vickie) and Jimmy Bowen (Marje). Loving Grandfather of 7, Mandi Bowen, Josh Ford (Amy), Jessica Maxwell (Kevin), Britney Bowen, Nikkie Gryskewicz (John), Michael Bowen (Sarah) and Donnie Bowen (Melinda). Loving Great- Grandfather of 10, Ellie, Logan & Hudson; Malia; Corbin & Owen, Lacey & Henry; Scarlett & Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Alma and Leslie Bowen. And sister Alma Lancaster (Bob)

A viewing will be held on Sunday April 13th, 2025, from 2-5pm at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD. Funeral will be held Monday April 14th, 2025, at 11am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick MD. Interment and reception to follow.