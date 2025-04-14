Betty Ann Wilson, age 75, daughter, wife, sister, mother, Aunt, and friend, a resident of Owings, MD passed away on April 8, 2025. Betty was born January 11, 1950 to Jim and Georgia Donaldson, one of ten children. Betty’s early childhood was spent in West Virginia living on a farm, swimming in creeks and helping her mother with her younger siblings. She later moved to Colmar Manor and eventually went to Bladensburg High School where she met her husband Wayne Wilson. She is a 1967 graduate of Bladensburg High School and started her family upon graduation. She raised her children, Tony Wilson, Holly Meehan, and Jeremy Wilson in a loving home with her husband. Betty and Wayne hosted many wonderful family and friend gatherings where a lifetime of memories were made. Betty worked in Office Management, Accounting and Residential apartment leasing for many years while raising her family. She dearly loved her grandchildren; Alyssa, Ryan, Keagan, Sara, and Masha. Often watching them and going to their events. She enjoyed travelling with Wayne and family to their house in Accomack Virginia. Later travels with Wayne, Holly and son in law Steve cruising, visiting the Dominican Republic, the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico and road trips to New Orleans, Cape Cod, Florida and many other places. Betty also loved her cats and is probably hugging Charlie Wilson right now. She was a joy to be around with a good sense of humor, great conversationalist and a well of unending kindness. Betty will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is now at peace in the loving arms of Wayne Wilson and our Father in heaven. Fly with the angels now beautiful lady.

The family will be holding a viewing for Betty from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday April 19th at the Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD with a short prayer service to follow at 12:00 pm. They ask that you then join them on the same day at 2:00 pm for a celebration of her life at the Huntingtown Fire department in Huntingtown, Maryland.

